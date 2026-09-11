Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Friday that Diaz (neck) needs at least one more rehab appearance before returning from the 15-day injured list, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Diaz started his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma this past Sunday and has appeared in three games, allowing one run on one hit and four walks while striking out three across 2.2 innings. He needs some more work in the minors before being activated off the IL, though he may operate in a low-leverage role upon his return to the bullpen.