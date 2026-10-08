Diaz retired all three batters he faced with one strikeout to earn the save in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Wednesday.

It's the second straight day with a save for Diaz, who was shifted to a low-leverage role late in the season and also dealt with a neck injury. Tanner Scott operated as the Dodgers' primary closer down the stretch, but he surrendered two runs in Game 1 and was used in a setup role Wednesday. Diaz's 8.68 ERA in 21 appearances during the regular season will likely prevent him from being viewed as a lockdown closer this October, but he's been unscored upon in his last eight appearances (three postseason) and is clearly back in the high-leverage mix for manager Dave Roberts.