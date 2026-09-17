Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Diaz (neck) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Friday, Jack Harris of the California Post reports.

Per David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports, Roberts added that Diaz will be used in "low-leverage" situations intially and will have to earn more high-profile assignments. Diaz has been sidelined since mid-August with neck inflammation and posted a 12.46 ERA in five rehab outings, though he did log a scoreless appearance Wednesday with Triple-A Oklahoma City.