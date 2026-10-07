Diaz earned the save in Game 3 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Tuesday, allowing a hit with no walks or strikeouts in a scoreless ninth inning.

The 32-year-old entered for the ninth with a 3-1 advantage, and he got off to an inauspicious start as Ozzie Albies doubled to open the frame. Diaz dialed in from there, however, and retired the next three batters to tally his first save since mid-August. The right-hander was plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness this year -- which resulted in him losing the closer role -- but he finished the regular season with five straight scoreless outings and has been unscored upon in his first two appearances of the playoffs. He seems unlikely to fully reclaim the closer role given that Evan Phillips was called upon for the save in the series opener, but it still appears that Diaz has regained the trust of manager Dave Roberts.