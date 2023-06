Marte went 0-for-2 with a run scored and a steal in Thursday's win over the Phillies.

Marte is now 16-for-19 on stolen base attempts this season, putting him two shy of his total from last season. The veteran outfielder has also been swinging the bat better following a prolonged cold spell. He's gone 7-for-24 with a .745 OPS over his last seven games. Marte is now slashing .243/.312/.309 with two homers, 16 RBI and 21 runs scored through 201 plate appearances.