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Royals' Starling Marte: Removed from 40-man roster

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Royals designated Marte for assignment Monday.

Marte wound up being a casualty of the Royals' roster crunch, as the team needed to clear two spots after infielders Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) and Maikel Garcia (hand) were reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's series opener versus the Athletics. Though the right-handed-hitting Marte received 75 percent of his plate appearances against left-handed pitching, he slashed just .242/.298/.314 with two home runs and two stolen bases in 59 games. Given the 37-year-old's lackluster offensive production along with his limited utility on defense at this stage of his career, he could end up going unclaimed off waivers.

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