Royals' Starling Marte: Pops first homer in win

Marte went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Twins.

Drawing the start at designated hitter versus southpaw Connor Prielipp, Marte lifted his first homer of the campaign Sunday. The left-handed-hitting Carter Jensen should continue to serve as Kansas City's primary DH, but Marte could see an uptick in at-bats in right field until Jac Caglianone (shoulder) returns to action. Even so, Marte is slashing a pedestrian .258/.315/.348 with four extra-base hits, five RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases over 73 plate appearances.