Royals' Starling Marte: Logs three hits in win

Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 14-6 win over St. Louis.

With left-hander Matthew Liberatore getting the start for St. Louis, Marte was in the lineup in right field and made the most of the opportunity, logging his second three-hit effort of the campaign. It was highlighted by an RBI double down the right-field line to cap off a six-run second inning for Kansas City. Across 91 plate appearances this season, the veteran outfielder is hitting .277/.330/.361 with a homer, four doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored.