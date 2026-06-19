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Royals' Starling Marte: Logs three hits in win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Marte went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 14-6 win over St. Louis.

With left-hander Matthew Liberatore getting the start for St. Louis, Marte was in the lineup in right field and made the most of the opportunity, logging his second three-hit effort of the campaign. It was highlighted by an RBI double down the right-field line to cap off a six-run second inning for Kansas City. Across 91 plate appearances this season, the veteran outfielder is hitting .277/.330/.361 with a homer, four doubles, six RBI and eight runs scored.

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