Hader (0-3) blew the save and took the loss in Wednesday's 5-4 loss against the Cardinals. He allowed two runs on two hits while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.

After quickly logging the first two outs in the ninth, Hader gave up a two-out double to Masyn Winn before Tommy Edman belted a two-run homer, handing Hader and the Padres a 5-4 loss. It's the first time Hader's blown a save or allowed an earned run since May 31, a span of 26 appearances (23.2 innings). He still sports a stellar 1.16 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 74:25 K:BB across 46.2 innings while going 28-for-33 in save chances.