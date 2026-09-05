Hader struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.

Hader was dominant after being handed a two-run lead in the ninth inning, striking out all three batters he faced to close out the game in just 16 pitches (11 strikes). It was his 23rd save of the season while lowering his ERA to 0.70. More notably, it was the 250th save of Hader's career, making him the sixth active pitcher and 41st in MLB history to reach the milestone. It also extended his run of scoreless outings to 20, posting a 24:3 K:BB across 21 innings over that stretch.