Hader picked up the save in Tuesday's 6-5 win over the Phillies, allowing a run on two hits in the ninth inning.

Bryson Stott led off the ninth inning with a single before Edmundo Sosa drove him in with a double, the first run charged to Hader in 22 innings. The star closer would settle in, however, retiring the next three Phillies to strand the tying run in scoring position and lock down his 24th save this season. It's been another dominant year for Hader, who sports a pristine 0.89 ERA with a 0.67 WHIP and 53:11 K:BB across 40.1 innings.