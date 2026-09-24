Hader (4-2) took the loss Wednesday against the Mariners, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and four walks across 1.1 innings.

Hader managed to work around a single and a walk in the ninth inning to send the game to extras. However, it was a different story when he came back out for the 10th -- Hader would issue three walks in the frame, including one to Julio Rodriguez with the bases loaded that forced in the tying run, before Josh Naylor ended the contest with a walk-off single. Prior to Wednesday, Hader had given up just one run in his previous 26 innings, striking out 27 while walking just three in that span. The southpaw would need 44 pitches in the defeat, the most he's thrown in an outing since 2019, meaning he'll likely be unavailable for at least a couple days.