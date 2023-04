Verdugo went 2-for-6 with one double, one RBI and one run scored in Saturday's extra-inning win over Cleveland.

Verdugo secured the win for the Red Sox, plating Christian Arroyo in the 10th in walk-off fashion. Saturday's game-winner was his second in the last two weeks after walking it off against the Twins on April 18. The lefty has been a steady contributor atop the Boston lineup, with a .301/.363/.451 slash line and the 10th most hits (34) in Major League Baseball.