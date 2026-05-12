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Verdugo has a shoulder injury that will likely require surgery and keep him out for the rest of 2026, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With the updated injury news, Verdugo was also released by the Padres on Monday. Verdugo was signed by the Padres to a minor-league contract at the beginning of March, but seemingly suffered the shoulder injury near the end of spring training.

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