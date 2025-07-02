default-cbs-image
Atlanta designated Verdugo for assignment Wednesday.

Atlanta needed to free spots on its 26-man active roster and 40-man roster for the reinstatement of Jurickson Profar from the restricted list, and Verdugo was the obvious choice after he slashed only .239/.296/.289 with zero home runs over 56 contests. Verdugo is likely to pass through waivers and become a free agent.

