Atlanta will designate Verdugo for assignment prior to Wednesday's game against the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The club needs to free up spots on its 26-man and 40-man rosters to make room for Jurickson Profar, who will be reinstated from the suspended list Wednesday. Verdugo saw plenty of chances in left field as Atlanta sought a fill-in for Profar, but he produced just a .239/.296/.289batting line with zero home runs over 56 contests. The 29-year-old is likely to pass through waivers unclaimed and eventually become a free agent.