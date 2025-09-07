Ryan (13-8) took the loss against the Royals on Saturday, allowing five runs on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts over two innings.

Ryan was tagged for five runs in the first inning and issued a season-high four walks, leaving after just 62 pitches in his shortest outing of the season. Despite tossing seven shutout frames Sunday, the 29-year-old has now allowed five earned runs or more in three of his past four starts. He'll carry a 3.32 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 176:34 K:BB across 157 innings into a home matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.