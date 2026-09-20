Ryan allowed two runs on seven hits, a walk and two hit batsmen while striking out five over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Ryan was able to stay out of the loss column, but he's now winless in seven straight outings. This was one of his better performances in that stretch, which was interrupted by a glute strain. Ryan is now at a 3.83 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 151:30 K:BB across 138.2 innings over 26 starts this season. The right-hander is tentatively projected for one more start this year, which is set to be at home versus the Rangers.