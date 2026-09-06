Manager Derek Shelton said that Ryan (glute) checked out fine after completing a bullpen session Saturday and is likely to return from the 15-day injured list to make his next start with the Twins, Audra Martin of Twins.tv reports.

On the shelf since Aug. 7 due to a mild left glute strain, Ryan looks on track to slot back into the Minnesota rotation during the club's three-game series in Detroit that begins Monday. Since he covered just three innings and tossed 42 pitches in his lone rehab start Triple-A St. Paul this past Tuesday, Ryan will likely be operating with a restricted pitch count if he does in fact get activated during the upcoming week. The Twins could consider using Ryan in tandem with rookie Connor Prielipp, whose workload is expected to be monitored over the final few weeks of the season.