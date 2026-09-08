Ryan (6-9) took the loss against Detroit on Monday, allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits and one walk while striking out seven batters over four innings.

It was an uneven outing for Ryan in his return from a stint on the injured list that lasted over a month. The Tigers scored four runs against the veteran righty over the first two innings, but he managed to rebound and retired the final eight batters he faced. Ryan also flashed good swing-and-miss stuff with 12 whiffs among 66 pitches and seven punchouts. His pitch count was logically limited following the lengthy absence, but that should push up over his remaining starts. Ryan is next lined up to take the mound at home versus Cleveland.