Ryan (7-10) earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings in Friday's 10-2 victory over the Rangers.

Ryan endured a difficult first inning, allowing an RBI single to Corey Seager and a run-scoring groundout to Wyatt Langford as Texas grabbed a 2-0 advantage. However, Minnesota responded with six runs in the second, and Ryan took control the rest of the way, holding the Rangers scoreless over his final five frames to end a streak of seven starts without a win between July 11 and Sept. 19. Ryan gave up two or fewer runs in three of his final four starts of the season, but he posted a ballooned 6.82 ERA since the All-Star break. In 27 starts this season, Ryan posted a 3.79 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP over 144.2 innings.