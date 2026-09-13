Ryan (6-10) took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, allowing four runs on seven hits and a walk across four innings. He struck out one.

It was a tough outing for Ryan, who's now dropped five straight starts (bisected by a month-long stint on the IL). Ryan threw 84 pitches Sunday, giving up a pair of solo homers to Steven Kwan and Jo Adell before the Guardians added two more runs in the fourth. Ryan's ERA now sits at 3.84 through 25 starts (133.2 innings) this season with a 1.16 WHIP and 146:29 K:BB. Ryan is tentatively in line to face the Angels at home his next time out.