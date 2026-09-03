Ryan (glute) struck out four batters and allowed one earned run on one hit and no walks across three innings in a rehab start Tuesday with Triple-A St. Paul.

Making his first appearance in a game since Aug. 4, Ryan tossed 42 pitches (29 strikes) and sat around 91-to-92 mph with his fastball, about one tick below his season-long average. Per MLB.com, Ryan is slated to throw a bullpen session this weekend before the Twins determine whether or not he'll require another rehab outing prior to coming off the 15-day injured list. If Ryan does get the green light to join the Minnesota rotation following the bullpen session, he would likely be operating with a restricted workload in his first start back from the shelf.