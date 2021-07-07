Antetokounmpo (knee) will play and start in Tuesday's Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Suns, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Antetokounmpo went through his normal pregame routine, and it was determined that he's healthy enough to make a return from the hyperextended knee he suffered in Game 4 against the Hawks. There hasn't been word of a minutes limit along with the news, but it seems reasonable to expect the Bucks to be as cautious as possible with Antetokounmpo as not to risk further injury. How many minutes he ends up playing could be determined by game flow.