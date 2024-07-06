Antetokounmpo tallied 13 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes in Greece's 96-68 win over Slovenia on Saturday.

Antetokounmpo put up a solid outing as Greece cruised past Luka Doncic and Slovenia, preventing them from a trip to the Paris Olympics. Antetokounmpo played in 73 regular-season games last season, during which he averaged 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks across 35.2 minutes. The All-Star also shot a career-high 61.1 percent from the field; however, he was unable to make an appearance in the playoffs due to a left soleus strain. Antetokounmpo and Greece are now one win away from joining Canada and Australia in Group A for the Paris Olympics.