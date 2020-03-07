Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Getting precautionary MRI

Antetokounmpo will undergo a precautionary MRI on his left knee, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Antetokounmpo landed awkwardly during the second half of Friday's loss to the Lakers and was in visible pain before eventually getting up off the court and continuing to play. While it was a good sign that Antetokounmpo was able to continue playing for the remainder of the contest and seemed to be unaffected by the incident, the organization will still err on the side of caution with an MRI. The Bucks' next game is Sunday against the Suns, and the likely MVP should be tentatively be considered questionable for the contest.