Gilgeous-Alexander ended Sunday's 135-127 double-overtime victory over the Raptors with 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, 14 assists, three blocks and two steals in 48 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander picked up his seventh double-double of the season and finished one board shy of his first triple-double. Gilgeous-Alexander has been borderline unfair in fantasy basketball over his last 10 games, ranking No. 1 overall in nine-category formats with 31.6 points, 7.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals, 1.1 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers.