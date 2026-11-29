Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 31 points (13-27 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), a rebound and eight assists across 35 minutes during Saturday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee.

With several key rotation players sidelined, including Jalen Williams (leg), Gilgeous-Alexander remains responsible for a significant portion of Oklahoma City's offensive production. Interestingly, he reached the 30-point threshold despite attempting just two free throws, instead generating nearly 40 percent of his scoring from beyond the arc. The absence of defensive production was unusual for the superstar guard, but his combination of scoring volume and playmaking continues to make him an elite fantasy asset. He's now scored at least 30 points in eight games in a row while dishing out at least seven assists in three of his last four.