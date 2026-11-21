Gilgeous-Alexander recorded 40 points (14-24 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 126-120 win over the Pelicans.

Gilgeous-Alexander was spectacular again Friday, posting his fourth 40-point game and his second in the last four outings. He's poured in 30-plus points in five straight contests, giving him an average of 36.4 points to go along with 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game over that stretch. Gilgeous-Alexander will continue to dominate touches while the Thunder find their bearings.