Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 26 points (8-22 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 10-11 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block over 29 minutes during Tuesday's 123-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City in scoring but had to work hard for it, mostly scoring at the line while his outside shot never came around. With the game out of reach, he sat the entire fourth quarter, ending the Thunder's four-game winning streak. Jalen Williams (leg), Chet Holmgren (knee) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) are all hurt, so he's carrying more of the offense than usual. He gets a chance to bounce back right away when the teams meet again Wednesday in Portland.