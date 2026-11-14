Gilgeous-Alexander finished Friday's 113-112 loss to the Clippers with 40 points (15-26 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal in 38 minutes.

Gilgeous-Alexander did everything he could to carry a shorthanded Oklahoma City team, scoring 40 points and hitting a leaning three that put the Thunder up four with three minutes left. He had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but his 21-foot jumper missed, and the Thunder dropped a season-high third straight game. With Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (leg) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) all out since late October, nearly every possession runs through him. That workload won't ease up Sunday at Sacramento.