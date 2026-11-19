Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 34 points (14-29 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 loss to the Hawks.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored over 30 points for the fourth consecutive game, though the multi-time MVP had another rough shooting night. Oklahoma City has now dropped four of its last five games. With injuries being a major issue for the club, Gilgeous-Alexander will likely be even more involved for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign. However, that could result in fewer quality shot attempts compared to previous seasons.