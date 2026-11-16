Gilgeous-Alexander logged 37 points (13-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-103 win over the Kings.

Gilgeous-Alexander came in with a pure scorer's mindset Sunday, getting off to a fast start with 20 first-half points without recording an assist. It was a lot of the same in the second half, as the star guard finished with a game-high 37 points. While he only contributed two assists, Gilgeous-Alexander impressively did not commit a turnover during Sunday's contest. He has now scored at least 30 points in four of his last five games.