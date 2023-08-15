Bryant started at safety during Friday's preseason win over the Vikings, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Bryant also lined up in the box and impressed head coach Pete Carroll with his ability to make reads and cover ground. Carroll thinks that safety will "be a good spot for [Bryant]". The Cincinnati product came into the league as a cornerback, so there may be some growing pains. However, Bryant could get an immediate opportunity to start if Jamal Adams (quadriceps), who is still on the PUP list, isn't ready for Week 1. Julian Love is Bryant's main competition for the role.