Hamilton (lower body) will dress for warmups but won't play Sunday against the Islanders, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It was reported in March that Hamilton would miss the remainder of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs, though it appears that his recovery is ahead of schedule. The 31-year-old blueliner had nine goals and 40 points in 63 games this year before the injury. While it's unlikely the Devils would rush him back in the regular season, Hamilton could be tracking towards an earlier return in the postseason.