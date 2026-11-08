Hamilton scored the game-tying, power-play goal, fired four shots on net and recorded two hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Hamilton came through when the team needed him most Saturday, as he struck the back of the net on a power play late in the third period to tie the score at four apiece. The 33-year-old blueliner is up to two goals, nine points, 47 shots on net, 17 hits and 20 blocked shots over 17 appearances this season. He's an excellent streaming option at the moment given his three-game point streak, solid category coverage and usage on the team's top power-play unit.