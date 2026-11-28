Hamilton pocketed two assists with two shots on net, two blocked shots and two hits in Friday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

The 33-year-old blueliner made an impact against the team he spent three seasons with a decade ago, helping to set up tallies by Luke Hughes in the second period and Jack Hughes in the third. It was Hamilton's first multi-point performance since Oct. 15, and through 26 games on the season he's contributed two goals and 14 points with 73 shots on net, 33 blocked shots, 29 hits and a plus-5 rating.