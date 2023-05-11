The NHL scheduled a hearing with Pietrangelo on Thursday for slashing Leon Draisaitl.

The incident occurred late in the third period of Edmonton's 4-1 victory over Vegas on Wednesday. Pietrangelo received a five-minute major and game misconduct during the contest, though there wasn't enough time left in the contest for Edmonton to receive the full power play. If a suspension results in Pietrangelo being ineligible for Game 5 on Friday, then Ben Hutton might draw into the lineup for the first time since April 27.