Pietrangelo (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt versus Anaheim, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Pietrangelo hasn't been in the lineup since April 2, but it wouldn't be surprising if he dressed for Game 1 of the playoffs. The 34-year-old defenseman will finish the 2023-24 campaign with four goals and 33 points across 64 outings.

