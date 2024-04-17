Pietrangelo (illness) will miss Thursday's tilt versus Anaheim, according to Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Pietrangelo hasn't been in the lineup since April 2, but it wouldn't be surprising if he dressed for Game 1 of the playoffs. The 34-year-old defenseman will finish the 2023-24 campaign with four goals and 33 points across 64 outings.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Remains sidelined•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not traveling with team•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Not playing Friday•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Hands out power-play helper•
-
Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo: Ready to rock•