Pietrangelo (illness) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Chicago, per Paul Delos Santos of NHL.com.
Pietrangelo will miss his sixth straight contest. He has produced four goals, 33 points, 141 shots on net and 160 blocked shots in 64 appearances this season. Pietrangelo's final chance to return to action before the playoffs is Thursday against Anaheim.
