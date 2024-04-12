Pietrangelo (illness) has yet to resume skating and isn't expected to play in Vegas' next two games, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.
Pietrangelo continues to battle an illness that will seemingly hold him out of the Golden Knights' next two contests at a minimum. The 34-year-old defender has picked up 33 points and 160 blocked shots through 64 contests this season.
