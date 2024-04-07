Share Video

Link copied!

Pietrangelo (illness) is not joining Vegas on its two-game road trip, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Pietrangelo has missed seven of the last nine games and, barring a change, he'll miss the next two as well. Vegas will be back home to face the Wild on Friday after the two-game road trip. Pietrangelo has 33 points in 64 appearances this season.

More News