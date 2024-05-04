Pietrangelo recorded an assist, four shots on goal and four blocked shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Stars in Game 6.

The helper was Pietrangelo's first point in six playoff outings. The veteran defenseman has added 10 shots on net, eight hits, 13 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. Pietrangelo is seeing top-four minutes, but he's also being leaned on for his defense, so his chances to produce points may be limited.