Pacioretty (undisclosed) won't be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Wild, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Pacioretty hasn't played since May 1 and won't be ready for the team's postseason opener. He'll hope to recover in time for Tuesday's Game 2. Pacioretty had 24 goals and 51 points in 48 regular-season games, so Vegas' offensive capabilities will take a significant hit for the duration of his absence.