Pacioretty recorded a power-play assist and added two shots during Monday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Pacioretty has picked up four assists -- two on the power play -- over his last nine games but continues to struggle to light the lamp with regularity like he did earlier in his career. The 35-year-old has a respectable 17 points in 32 contests after returning from an Achilles injury, and he garners enough time with the man advantage to warrant a look in deeper formats.