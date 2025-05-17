Pacioretty scored a goal on three shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Friday's 2-0 win over the Panthers in Game 6.

Pacioretty is up to two goals and six points over six games in the second round. His tally Friday gave the Maple Leafs a little more breathing room late in the third period as they managed to rebound from three straight losses to force Game 7. Pacioretty is up to eight points, 13 shots on net, 59 hits and a plus-3 rating over 10 playoff appearances. He could be a candidate to see more minutes if Matthew Knies (undisclosed) is unable to suit up in Sunday's Game 7.