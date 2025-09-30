Pacioretty will serve as a special assistant to the head coach at the University of Michigan, ending his playing career, the Wolverines announced Tuesday.

Pacioretty reportedly had some interest from NHL teams but decided to call it a career instead. The 36-year-old winger will retire having played in 939 regular-season games in which he racked up 335 goals and 346 assists. A product of the University of Michigan, the Connecticut native will return to his alma mater to begin his coaching career.