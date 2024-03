Pacioretty picked up two assists in Friday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The veteran winger helped set up tallies by Sonny Milano in the second period and Dylan Strome in the third. It was Pacioretty's first multi-point performance since Jan. 18, but he did extend his current point streak to four games. Over the last 10 contests, he's put together a solid two goals and eight points.