Pacioretty notched an assist in a 4-3 Game 2 loss to the Rangers on Tuesday.

Pacioretty remains mired in a seven-game goal drought, having registered just one shot in each of his last five outings. If the veteran winger doesn't start shooting the puck more, he will be hard-pressed to start scoring with any regularity. With Pacioretty still slumping, he is unlikely to push Aliaksei Protas for a top-six role.