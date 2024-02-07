Pacioretty played 18:12 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canadiens.

After sustaining a lower-body injury Jan. 27 against the Stars, Pacioretty found his place on the second line, centered by teammate Connor McMichael, with T.J. Oshie on the opposite wing Tuesday. The injury did not hurt Pacioretty's playing time, as the 18:12 TOI was the most he's played all season. Pacioretty fired five shots on net, played 3:56 TOI on the power play and finished with a minus-1 rating.